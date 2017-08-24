Nunavut RCMP say they have charged Archie Kattuk with second degree murder in the death of his 20-year-old common-law partner in Sanikiluaq earlier this week.

Kattuk, 26, is still in a Winnipeg hospital undergoing treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release. However, it was noted that he is in RCMP custody.

"His condition is stable," the statement said.

Sanikiluaq is on the Belcher Islands, about 150 kilometres off the coast of Quebec, with a population of about 850. The hamlet's senior administrative officer told CBC earlier this week that the small community is still in shock.