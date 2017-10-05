A Yellowknife judge has sentenced a Tlicho man to 10 months in jail for chasing down and ramming another car off the highway.

The prosecutor had urged the judge to sentence Samuel Simpson to three years in jail, a sentence Justice Karen Shaner described on Wednesday as "excessive," considering the 58-year-old's remorse and background.

Simpson pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm for the July 2016 incident on Highway 3. Simpson got into an argument with his girlfriend at a cabin near Behchoko.

She fled after it turned physical and flagged down a car on the highway.

Simpson got in his vehicle and drove after them, forcing the car to stop to avoid a head-on collision. He yelled for his girlfriend to get out. She told the driver to take off.

Simpson chased the car down and rammed it from behind as it was travelling 100 kilometres per hour, sending it spinning off the highway.

The vehicle ended up on its roof in a swamp. The driver got out and helped the girlfriend out. He was treated at the Behchoko health centre for back and neck pain and scratches on his leg. The girlfriend suffered pain all over her body, bumps on her head, bruises and burning sensations where the seatbelts dug in to hold her.

Simpson drove by the accident scene twice without stopping.

A group of about 25 supporters from Behchoko were at Wednesday's sentencing. Three people wrote letters of support for Simpson, including the girlfriend and the community's senior administrative officer, who said Simpson is still grieving the loss of his wife, who died of cancer in 2014.

10-month sentence will discourage others, says judge

Shaner said past sentences for similar crimes hinged on how seriously the victims were hurt, but said in this case, "it was very lucky no one suffered permanent injuries or even worse."

Simpson was born in Gameti and, said Shaner, "by some act of grace was not forced to attend residential school." Simpson hunts and traps and spent 18 years as a heavy equipment operator at a diamond mine.

Justice Shaner said the main goals of the sentence must be to deter other people from doing the same thing.

But Shaner said she believes Simpson, who said he still loses sleep over the incident, is truly remorseful for his actions. Shaner said the 10-month sentence, with a year of probation, and a one-year driving ban, would be enough to discourage others from committing the same crime.

According to his lawyer, Simpson says he chased his girlfriend out of concern for her and that he rammed the car accidentally while fumbling with a cigarette.

With credit for time he's already served, Simpson has five days left on his sentence.