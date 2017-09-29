A Crown prosecutor says rage drove Samuel Simpson to ram a car carrying his girlfriend off the highway near Behchoko, N.W.T., last summer but, according to his lawyer, Simpson says it was an accident.

The 58-year-old was facing five charges but on Thursday pleaded guilty to just one — reckless driving causing bodily harm — in exchange for the Crown staying the rest.

Prosecutor Angie Paquin called for a sentence of three years in jail plus a driving ban of between five and seven years. Defence lawyer Jay Bran says nine months custody and a period of probation is a more fitting penalty.

An agreed statement of facts read out in court gave details of what happened that early morning in July 2016.

Drinking at the cabin

Simpson and his girlfriend decided to go to a cabin, where they met another couple. There was drinking, though Simpson's lawyer says his client was not consuming alcohol. He and his girlfriend got into a heated argument and she decided to leave and hitchhike back to Behchoko.

Once she got to the highway she started running toward the community, then flagged down a man heading toward Yellowknife in his 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier to go to work and pleaded for a ride. The driver agreed. She urged him to hurry because she was afraid Simpson was after her.

He was. The driver saw Simpson approaching in his newer model Jeep driving toward him down the centre of the highway. Worried about a head-on collision, he stopped his car. Simpson got out of his car, approached the vehicle and started yelling at his girlfriend to get out. She asked the driver to hit the gas. He did.

'It was a matter of luck that no one was killed'

The man driving the car got up to 100 kilometres per hour before Simpson caught up with him and rammed the car from behind, sending it into a spin. It ended up in the ditch on its roof. Both the driver and the girlfriend had seatbelts on and suffered bruising, scratches and other minor injuries.

A witness saw the whole thing and, after seeing the driver crawl out, gave chase to Simpson. When he realized he wasn't going to catch him, he returned to the crashed Cavalier and noticed the girlfriend had also got out, but she was hiding in the bush, afraid Simpson was going to return.

He did but drove by the scene and returned to Behchoko. He was intoxicated when police arrested him later that day. They found his damaged Jeep parked in the community's cemetery.

"It was a matter of luck that no one was killed in that accident," Paquin told the judge.

"The only explanation (for his actions) would be rage, which does not reduce his moral blameworthiness," Paquin said.

"Not only was a spouse assaulted but also a Good Samaritan. He was simply going to work, providing for his family, when he stopped to help someone who was begging for his help."

Fumbling for a cigarette

But Bran said his client maintains he also had the best interests of his girlfriend at heart.

"One of the concerns he had was for (her) safety," said Bran, pointing out she was intoxicated and that there are no sidewalks on the highway and no cabins nearby.

According to Bran, Simpson also says the ramming was unintentional. Bran said his client was fumbling with a cigarette at the time. "That's why he slammed into the back of the vehicle."

Bran said Simpson did not stay at the scene of the accident and passed it by on his return to Behchoko because he was in shock.

Support from family, friends

The prosecutor said the girlfriend is still attached to Simpson. She filed a new victim impact statement and asked that it be sealed. She also asked for one she filed earlier to be destroyed. The judge agreed to both requests.

The prosecutor said the girlfriend is asking for leniency from the judge in the new statement.

Eleven friends and family members were in the courtroom to support Simpson during the hearing.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 3. Simpson wanted to speak to the judge before being sentenced, but his first language is Tlicho and no interpreter was immediately available.