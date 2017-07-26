Beaufort Delta region residents now have access to same-day mental health services.

Andrea Brown, mental health and addictions manager for the Beaufort-Delta Health and Social Services Authority, said the new model of care debuted in April. Before, there would be a two to four week waiting list, resulting in more no-show appointments.

The change came after about a year of research by Brown and colleagues in the regional N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority as they looked into ways to improve services in the Beaufort Delta region.

"When we came into this project, it was really about people really needing service right now, and what were the factors going into this delay," Brown said.

"We wanted to get a good sense of what was contributing to this wait list. And really the overarching question was, how could we improve our services so there was decreased wait time, and more efficient access to services when people really needed it the most."

The result is a new model of care in the region.

"We had urgent service in the past but it had to meet a certain criteria."

"[It] had to be a certain severity," Brown said. But now, "no matter what your situation is, you have access either by telephone or by a visit to speak to someone."

Another aspect of the new model of care includes giving clients the opportunity to make a choice regarding the type of services they want, and better educating them about what is offered.

"Just because I've been referred to counselling doesn't mean I have to commit myself to 12 weeks of a certain type of therapy," Brown said.

The changes have resulted in fewer appointment cancellations.

"What we were finding a lot of times [before] was people were afraid to say 'you know ... I'm OK, I don't want to book another appointment' but they would anyway, and so, we would have a no-show."

New wellness programs available

Brown said the health and social services authority has 28 possible appointment times per day, and 50 to 70 bookings a week.

She said community partners have been pleasantly surprised with the elimination of a waiting list.

"They call with the expectation that the client might not be seen right away, and so a lot of the feedback has been, 'We don't have to wait anymore and our clients get help when they need it.'"

Brown said Inuvik had the longest wait times compared to other N.W.T. communities.

Along with the new model of care comes changes to wellness programs offered in the region.

"We now have a youth group, women's group, men's group, we have on-the-land initiatives. We are tapping into wellness in a whole range of ideas and avenues."

Seeing the impacts of the changes has been "very rewarding" for Brown who said they are booking more clients now, based on when they want to be seen.