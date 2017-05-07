An Inuk mother in Montreal is looking for her missing daughter, who she hasn't seen in a week.

Sarah Nayome, from Nunavik in northern Quebec, says she hasn't heard from her daughter Samantha Nayome since April 30.

Shortly after 10 p.m. that night Samantha sent a text to her mom saying 'message me.' Sarah did, but never got a response.

"She hasn't messaged me, she hasn't called me. No one has had any news from her," Sarah said.

"We'd speak with each other all the time. She is very close to me, and I am very close to her also," Sarah said. "I just want her to call me."

Sarah says the two are close and are usually in constant contact with each other.

"I would like her to call me as soon as possible, message me. If I have a chance to speak to her again, I want her to come back home safe," Sarah said.

Samantha is 15 years old, 5'5'' and 130 lbs with black eyes, black hair streaked with blonde and an eyebrow piercing. She speaks English, French and Inuktitut and was living in Montreal.

Anyone with information can contact the Missing Childen's Network, which has issued flyers on behalf of the family.