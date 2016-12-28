Despite falling short of its goal, the Salvation Army in Yellowknife is calling its 2016 kettle campaign a success.

The campaign raised $36,460.81, just shy of the $45,000 goal set at the beginning of the campaign. But it was the second-highest total ever raised by the Salvation Army in Yellowknife.

More than 500 Christmas hampers were given out across the Northwest Territories and 300 children received Christmas gifts as a result of the fundraising effort.

"Christmas needs to be a wonderful day for everyone," said Dusty Sauder, the charity's executive director. "We want those kids to be able to go to the Christmas tree on Christmas morning and have stuff underneath for them.

"Nobody needs to be left out."

The Christmas kettle campaign is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army in Yellowknife, Sauder said.

"Those funds are used, primarily to start out with, for Christmas. They purchased turkeys, hampers for the fly-out Christmas hamper program, fresh produce and hampers here in Yellowknife," he said.

"We want to make sure Christmas Day is a wonderful day for the whole family."