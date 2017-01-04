The body of Steven Yuliusi, a Nunavik man who was reported missing last week from the community of Salluit, was found Wednesday morning, according to the co-ordinator of the community's search efforts.

The Inuit community of Salluit has a population of about 1,500. (Michael Cameron)

Yuliusi was last seen on Dec. 28 after leaving the Inuit community of about 1,500 by snowmobile. He is believed to have driven his snowmobile off a cliff.

Yuliusi's snowmobile and kamotik were found at the base of the cliff, along with footprints leading to a sheltered area, giving search and rescue volunteers hope that he may be found alive.

However, according to search coordinator Michael Cameron, Yuliusi's body was found about 7.5 kilometres from the community.

Cameron said that it appeared Yuliusi had walked about three kilometres from where his snowmobile was found after driving it off a cliff.

According to Cameron, 58 community volunteers aided in search efforts for Yuliusi, both on foot and by using 14 snowmobiles. Canadian Rangers from the community also took part in the search, which began December 31.