Quebec provincial police are asking Nunavimmiut for help in an investigation of a child pornography case, involving a suspect who recently worked with youth in Salluit.

Predrag Remic, 29, is facing multiple charges. (Sûreté du Québec)

Sûreté du Québec officers arrested Predrag Remic in Sherbrooke on Dec. 6.

He appeared in court on the same day to face charges of possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography.

SQ Spokesperson Hugo Fournier says the 29-year-old worked in the community along Nunavik's Hudson Strait over the last few months and could have had contact with youth from other communities in the province.

Investigators are hoping to locate potential victims in Nunavik.

Remic also faces charges related to illegally storing firearms.

Police conducted a search of the suspect's home and computer equipment was seized for analysis.

Fournier is encouraging anyone with any information to contact local Kativik Regional Police Force in their community or the SQ Central Criminal Information at 1-800-659-4264.

The Internet Child Sexual Exploitation Team is a joint unit of investigators from the Sûreté du Québec and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Since 2012 nearly 400 arrests have been made.