The airport in Salluit, Quebec, is getting a makeover.

Starting next summer, the airport's equipment garage will be demolished and built up again. Then the terminal will be reconstructed, and a new visual aid will be installed to help planes land accurately, called the precision approach path indicator.

The design for the new airport terminal in Salluit, Que., that will be built by winter 2019-2020. (Submitted)

The cost will be about $10 million, according to Quebec's Ministry of Transportation, which is funding the project. It's a part of the $47.6 million investment the province is spending to improve airport facilities in Northern Quebec. This compares to the billions of dollars the ministry is budgeting for the rest of Quebec for road work and infrastructure.

The construction is expected to finish by winter 2019-2020.

"I am very happy and ecstatic that we are receiving major projects to our community," says the mayor of Salluit, Pauloosie Saviadjuk.

The airport's equipment garage and the terminal will be built again from scratch. A new visual aid technology for landing planes will also be installed. (Submitted)

Saviadjuk says other building projects are happening in Salluit, including a new community hall that is expected to open by mid-December.

The hamlet office is also being renovated and roads are being improved.