Ruth Kaviok is a "real youth" with a "good heart."

"She's someone who's young," said Ajmal Sataar, president of Inspire Nunavut. "Someone who's raw and will give you the real truth about youth."

So it makes sense that the 19-year-old from Arviat, Nunavut is the next president of the National Inuit Youth Council, elected for the next two years.

"It doesn't surprise me that she would be in that position," said Sataar who's worked with Kaviok on a youth entrepreneurship program since January.

"It's truly an honour, and I'm over the moon right now," said Kaviok, giggling. Apparently, she does that a lot.

"She has this infectious smile, she's always just laughing and giggling," said Sataar.

Valedictorian to youth entrepreneur

"My goal is to have the Inuit youth have their voice. That's my main priority," said Kaviok.

As president, she wants to share this message across Canada: "That our language, our culture and our Inuit life is still alive and it's not going to disappear … for as long as we live."

Kaviok won the national Samara's Everyday Political Citizen award last year. (Submitted by Ruth Kaviok)

Kaviok has been volunteering in her community throughout her youth.

"I grabbed all the opportunities I could get," said Kaviok, who advocates for suicide prevention, climate change prevention and education for Inuit. She was the valedictorian for her high school graduating class in 2016, and has won a national Samara Everyday Political Citizen award.

In addition, Kaviok has been busy starting up her own business in Arviat, developing hydroponic greenhouses. "Essentially it's indoor growing of produce and herbs using LED light," explained Sataar.

Sataar called Kaviok a "superstar" while explaining that people shouldn't be fooled by her "unassuming" nature. "She's actually very sharp and smart … Extremely driven."

Kaviok will head down to Ottawa to start the Nunavut Sivuniksavut college program.

"I am confident in handing the taqquti [a tool to tend flames] to Ruth, who will tend to the needs of Inuit youth like a qulliq [a traditional oil lamp], deeply rooted in Inuit culture, language and heart," said former president Maatalii Okalik in a news release.