The Yukon government is telling people who want addictions counselling that they may have to travel to get it.
Yukon Party MLA Geraldine Van Bibber said in the legislature on Monday that the government's website directs people to other communities for help.
People in Mayo have to go to Dawson City, she said, while people in Pelly Crossing are directed to Whitehorse.
"Perhaps the site is wrong or unclear?" Van Bibber said. "Is the expectation that someone from Mayo is expected to contact an addiction worker in Dawson City?"
The government promised last spring to hire 11 new full-time addictions and mental health workers in eight Yukon communities. Earlier this month, Health Minister Pauline Frost said that was still in the works.
Frost said Monday that in the meantime, many First Nations offer services to their citizens. Otherwise, some rural residents may need to travel if they want addictions treatment.
"If there is a specialized service that is not offered in the community of Mayo, then most definitely they would be directed to attend to a facility in Dawson, or Whitehorse, or where we can access the services," Frost said.
"Certainly, we'll direct the client to the right place."
