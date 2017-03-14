A woman driving on Highway 3 to work office in Edzo, N.W.T., filmed two black wolves running alongside her on the road on Friday.

Rhonda Miller recorded the encounter on her phone. She said when she spotted the first animal, she thought it was a man walking down the road.

"I thought that was strange because you don't normally see people walking on the road that far out," Miller said.

"I slowed down a bit and I got closer. I thought it was a bear, and I thought, it can't be a bear because it was the wrong time of year."

Then she spotted a second animal.

'So many men have asked, how fast were they going? Had I been a man I may have looked. I don’t know. I think between 40 and 50 [km/h]... it was fast,' says Rhonda Miller. (submitted by Rhonda Miller)

"My body immediately became afraid," Miller said.

"I was so struck by the size of their heads and their jaws."

Miller said she followed the animals for a couple minutes in her car and filmed them as she passed.

She said the wolves were running "flat out."

"So many men have asked, how fast were they going? Had I been a man I may have looked. I don't know. I think between 40 and 50 [km/h]... it was fast."

Miller said she has seen many different animals on the highway, but never wolves.

She said she recorded the encounter because she thought no one would believe her if she didn't.

"When I got to school, I shared it with the teachers and kids," Miller said. "Everybody was just amazed. I think just the power of them and the beauty of them, seeing them running like that, flat out, is pretty inspiring."