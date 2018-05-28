CBC North wins 2 national RTDNA awards at Toronto gala

CBC North took home some national recognition Saturday night, winning multiple honours at the Radio, Television and Digital News Awards (RTDNA) gala.

Radio producer Joanne Stassen took home the Dave Rogers Award for small/medium markets, which recognizes excellence in long radio features, for her piece "I Will Remember For You."

The piece tells the story of Norm and Edith Mair, a Yellowknife couple who have been married for over 60 years, and the song 'I'll remember for you', written by their neighbour Gillian Burles. The song tells the story of the Mairs' enduring love as Norm battles dementia and the loss of memories.

Reporter Kate Kyle and digital associate producer Priscilla Hwang won the Adrienne Clarkson Award for excellence in digital diversity reporting for their story My Language, My Heart. The interactive story examines the efforts of four Inuit women to save their threatened language, Inuinnaqtun.

CBC North was also a finalist for two network RTDNA awards — one in the digital sports feature reporting category for on-the-ground coverage of the 2017 North American Indigenous Games, and a second in the television news-live special events category for their bilingual Nunavut election night special.

CBC won a total of 51 national RTDNA awards in Toronto on Saturday.