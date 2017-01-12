The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's overnight visit to Yukon last September brought some excitement and attention to the territory, but for a price — $429,286.

That was Yukon's share of the bill, mainly covering entertainment, transportation and catering costs for William and Kate's two-day visit to Whitehorse and Carcross. It also covered some costs associated with two advance trips to Yukon by representatives from Kensington Palace and the federal government.

Other expenses from the actual visit — such as security and the Royals' Whitehorse hotel room — were covered by Ottawa.

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch native youth dancers during a welcoming ceremony in Carcross. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

"To put on something of this scale, it does cost money," said Erin Loxam, of the Yukon's government's executive council office.

"They could have come up here for two days and stayed in a lodge outside of town, seen some Northern lights, and then left on their merry way. But it wouldn't have given that great opportunity for so many Yukoners to actually see them."

The Royals were in Yukon for about 24 hours, and attended in a number of public events, including a welcoming concert, a street festival in Whitehorse, and a cultural showcase in Carcross.

Crowd control and kettle corn

The most expensive item on Yukon's bill was the hour-long "showcase" performance put on by local musicians, to greet the Royals on the evening of their arrival. It cost $122,000 (plus another $18,612 to rent the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre)

Yukoners 'got a lot of face time with the Royals,' said Erin Loxam of the Yukon government. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Other big expenses included crowd control and traffic fencing for public events in Carcross and Whitehorse ($70,949), equipment and network support for a media centre ($55,673), and a helicopter charter between Whitehorse and Carcross ($21,750).

The government also spent $646 on umbrellas (plus $192 to ship those umbrellas), $1711 on flags, $791 on helium balloons, and $800 on kettle corn at the Whitehorse street festival.

"Of that total cost, over 85 per cent of it went to local businesses," Loxam said.

"And even the other 15 per cent, a lot of that used local equipment, local contractors, so a lot of the money stayed in the territory, with Yukoners."

Loxam says 120 Yukon government employees were involved in some way, either volunteering or working to organize the visit.

She believes the visit was definitely worth the expense. She says over half the media personnel that rolled into town were from outside Canada, so Yukon enjoyed some good international exposure.

It also meant a lot to Yukoners were able to see and meet the popular Royal couple, Loxam says.

"It was a once in a lifetime chance for a lot of people."