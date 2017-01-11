The federal government and the Yukon governments have pitched in to repair the Ross River suspension bridge. It has not been used since 2013, when the former Yukon government shut it down, deeming it unsafe for use.

The territorial government said at that time it was going to demolish the historic structure, which was built in the 1940s during World War II.

The community fought back, and the government relented. It eventually stablized the towers on either end of the river, but then did no further repairs.

The federal government's Build Canada Fund will contribute $2.25 million towards the repairs, and the Yukon government will pitch in up to $750,000 from its Small Communities Fund.

Protesters rally in an effort to save the historic suspension bridge back in 2014. The photo was posted on the Friends of the Ross River Footbridge Facebook page. (Facebook)

Chief of the Ross River Dena Council Jack Caesar says residents were relieved to learn that their beloved suspension bridge would be functional once more.

"When it was mentioned that they would assist us, it was news well received," he said.

Caesar said people in the community have relied on the bridge for decades, especially because its often the only way to get across the Pelly River to access the North Canol.

"The hunting camps, the fishing camps, everybody uses that roads there, the Canol corridor, so we really appreciate it."

Community Services Minister John Streicker was in Ross River last week.

The government funding will be used to install new stairs, cables, anchors and decking.

"Our goal was to go there to listen to the community, and to chief and council, to hear whether this was their priority and clearly it was, and that's great. So we're able to do the work."

Streicker said the contract will go to tender soon and added once that has been awarded, there will be a clearer understanding about the completion date, expected to be sometime this summer.

