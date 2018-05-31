Vandals smash dozens of windows at Ross River school

The school in Ross River, Yukon, was closed on Thursday after staff arrived to find dozens of windows had been broken by vandals overnight.

"I can't say for sure what the exact number was, but we were looking at approximately 40 windows," said Kyle Nightingale with Yukon's Department of Education.

Nightingale said staff quickly decided to cancel classes for the day, so the mess could be cleaned up and the damage assessed. He said it's too soon to say how much repairs will cost.

Staff arrived at the school in Ross River on Thursday morning to find 'approximately 40' windows had been broken overnight. (CBC)

The school won't re-open until Friday at the earliest.

"We are doing our best and looking at the possibility of opening up sections of the school, to try to get the students back in there as soon as possible," Nightingale said.

He said school staff also notified RCMP about the incident.