For Northerners looking for a World Cup team to root for, why not Iceland?

As the World Cup begins this week in Russia, team Canada may not be taking the pitch — but that doesn't mean there won't be an underdog Northern nation to root for.

For one Yellowknife man, the rooting choice is clear for those in the territories: why not Iceland?

The Nordic nation is making its first appearance at the world's largest soccer tournament, after a miracle run through the qualifying round. In the last two years, their national team has beaten traditional heavyweights like the Netherlands, England, and Croatia.

For fans of Northern sports, Iceland fits the bill: it has to contend with factors like inclement weather and a small population (at just over 330,000 people, it is the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup).

It even carries that same blue-collar feeling: the team's coach is still working part-time as a dentist.

"The North is not that populated," says Magnus Palsson, an Icelandic ex-pat living in Yellowknife. "We have to go through harsh winters and beautiful summers. Living up in these cold, rural circumstances, it's something that connects us, and bonds us."

Iceland's captain Aron Gunnarsson celebrates with teammates at the end of a World Cup qualifying match. Iceland is a small, Northern, underdog team at this year's World Cup: perfect for residents of the territories to call their own. (Brynjar Gunnarsson/The Associated Press)

Iceland's underdog story is the stuff movies are made of.

Just eight years ago, the team was ranked 131st in the world. But after exploding on the scene in 2016, when it knocked powerhouse England out of the European championships, Iceland is an underdog no more: just an incredible sports story that has captivated their nation, and, to a lesser extent, the entire world.

"Size doesn't matter," Palsson said. "If you have your heart into it, and you really believe in yourself, and you want something that bad, I think we can do some damage and get far."

Need more? How about the Viking clap? Team Iceland's celebration is the stuff of legend: led by the team, legions of fans slow clap in the stands, creating an atmosphere that is both poetic and intimidating.

Magnus Palsson in Yellowknife, wearing an Icelandic sweater made by his grandmother. 'Size doesn't matter if you have your heart in it,' he said of his home nation's chances at this year's tournament. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Iceland will enter the tournament — and today's opening game against Argentina — with long odds. Sportsbooks have the chances of their winning the tournament at over 170 to 1. But for those like Palsson, just taking the pitch is a victory in itself.

"I get really excited and happy," he said. "Just like a small child that's waiting for Santa Claus."

And if you're waffling on which team to support this month, you could do a whole lot worse than that feeling.