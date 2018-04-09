Parole board grants Roman Bourque some release privileges

A man serving a five-year sentence for killing a 20-year-old man at a house party will be able to leave jail without escort, under specific conditions.

According to documents released by the Parole Board of Canada dated March 29, Roman Bourque, 28, will be granted 72 hours per month to visit certain family members, and weekly visits to church, some Indigenous events and sobriety meetings.

Bourque will be allowed to travel to see his girlfriend's parents and his brother, but not allowed to go to his own parents because it would require him to travel out of province. According to the documents, Bourque has been in an unnamed minimum security healing lodge since January 2017.

Bourque was sentenced for manslaughter in October 2015 in connection to the death of Emerson Curran at a 2013 house party in Yellowknife. The two men got into a fight over a spilled drink. Bourque punched Curran, causing him to fall, hitting his head on a piano. Bourque continued to punch Curran as he lay unconscious, despite efforts from others at the party to remove him.

Curran was then medevaced to Edmonton, where he died.

Day parole denied

Last August, the parole board denied Bourque's request for day parole, because he admitted he was susceptible to begin drinking again.

The Parole Board of Canada documents reference Bourque's evolving attitude toward his crime and acknowledges progress he's made in dealing with his substance abuse issues.

"The board takes note that at the beginning of your sentence, you presented with minimization and denial of your actions," states the documents.

"Since that time and more recently, file information indicates that you have demonstrated an impressive and increased level of insight into your problem … and you have taken responsibility for your actions."

Improvements noticed

The documents go on to say at the beginning of his sentence, Bourque minimized his issues with alcohol, stating he believed alcohol could one day play a part in his life again. Over the course of time, he's changed that attitude.

"At your hearing today, you explained that alcohol cannot play a role in your life anymore and you do not want to drink anymore," states the document.

The documents specifically make mention of Bourque making improvements after his hearing for day and full parole were denied. Since then, he has completed his Grade 12 education, continues to maintain family relationships and has gone on more than 14 escorted trips from detention without incident.

Bourque's release conditions require him to abstain from drugs and alcohol, and to refrain from contacting the victim's family.