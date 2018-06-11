Skip to Main Content
Life of roller derby referee, Star Wars fan, husband, honoured before bout
New

Life of roller derby referee, Star Wars fan, husband, honoured before bout

Saturday's 'Scar Wars: the Empire Skates Back' was the first roller derby event in Whitehorse since referee Andrew Pauls died in February.

Yukon Roller Girls pay tribute to Andrew Pauls, who died in February

Jane Sponagle · CBC News ·
Laura Pauls, or 'Sassquatch,' holds her husband Andrew's referee jersey. Andrew Pauls's life was honoured at Saturday's roller derby bout in Whitehorse. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Saturday's roller derby bout in Whitehorse started on a more sombre note than most, with a tribute to former Yukon Roller Girls coach and referee Andrew Pauls.

It was the first roller derby event since Pauls's death in February. He was a Star Wars fan, and Saturday's event — "Scar Wars: the Empire Skates Back" — was dedicated to his memory.

Yukon roller derby fans dress up as Star Wars characters as part of the tribute for Andrew Pauls, who died in February. Pauls was a referee and coach for the team. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

During the tribute, an announcer read a statement from the team about their "Jedi in black and white stripes".

Pauls's wife, Laura, held his referee jersey. She is a Roller Girl known as "Sassquatch" when on the track. Her teammate Christy "Christy Crack-her" Huey had one arm around her and held a photo of Andrew Pauls in the other.

"He called penalties on everyone even if it was on his wife Laura," the announcer read.

"You could tell he was passionate about roller derby which is why he so quickly became a vital member of our team. He was a good friend, drawing us in with his humour and wit."

The team wore purple bandanas in Pauls's memory.

Yukon Roller Girls and the North Coast Nightmares, from Terrace, B.C., pose after their bout Saturday night. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

"It's been hard the last couple of weeks. I haven't really had my head in at practices. But my team has been great and I felt really loved and supported today," Laura said.

The Roller Girls lost their bout to the North Coast Nightmares, 181 to 66.

But Lindsay Agar — "Bonanza Babe" — knows Pauls would be proud of their performance. She said the last time they played the Nightmares, they were blown out of the water, "so keeping them under 200 points was amazing for us."

"I think his spirit here really helped us kill this game. The force was with us for sure," said Agar.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us