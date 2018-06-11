Life of roller derby referee, Star Wars fan, husband, honoured before bout

Saturday's roller derby bout in Whitehorse started on a more sombre note than most, with a tribute to former Yukon Roller Girls coach and referee Andrew Pauls.

It was the first roller derby event since Pauls's death in February. He was a Star Wars fan, and Saturday's event — "Scar Wars: the Empire Skates Back" — was dedicated to his memory.

Yukon roller derby fans dress up as Star Wars characters as part of the tribute for Andrew Pauls, who died in February. Pauls was a referee and coach for the team. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

During the tribute, an announcer read a statement from the team about their "Jedi in black and white stripes".

Pauls's wife, Laura, held his referee jersey. She is a Roller Girl known as "Sassquatch" when on the track. Her teammate Christy "Christy Crack-her" Huey had one arm around her and held a photo of Andrew Pauls in the other.

"He called penalties on everyone even if it was on his wife Laura," the announcer read.

"You could tell he was passionate about roller derby which is why he so quickly became a vital member of our team. He was a good friend, drawing us in with his humour and wit."

The team wore purple bandanas in Pauls's memory.

Yukon Roller Girls and the North Coast Nightmares, from Terrace, B.C., pose after their bout Saturday night. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

"It's been hard the last couple of weeks. I haven't really had my head in at practices. But my team has been great and I felt really loved and supported today," Laura said.

The Roller Girls lost their bout to the North Coast Nightmares, 181 to 66.

But Lindsay Agar — "Bonanza Babe" — knows Pauls would be proud of their performance. She said the last time they played the Nightmares, they were blown out of the water, "so keeping them under 200 points was amazing for us."

"I think his spirit here really helped us kill this game. The force was with us for sure," said Agar.