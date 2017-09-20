Roger Warren is as free a man as he will likely ever be.

Warren was convicted of nine counts of second degree murder for setting the underground blast that killed nine workers in 1992 during a bitter strike at Giant Mine — near Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Warren has been on day parole for the last three years.

He applied for, and was granted, full parole in December. Warren is 72 years old.

The full parole came with two special conditions. Warren is not to possess or drink alcohol and is not have any contact with the families of his victims without the consent of his parole supervisor.

Though he is no longer under a curfew, Warren must report regularly to his parole supervisor, notify the supervisor of any change of address and stay out of trouble with the law.

In documents about the decision, the Parole Board of Canada noted Warren has stayed out of trouble while on day parole. In 2015, he was allowed to move from a halfway house to a private home, where he obeyed the rules and never missed his curfew.

The board noted Warren attends church weekly. It says he spends much of his time at home and works on vehicles despite health difficulties that have landed him in hospital emergency rooms numerous times.