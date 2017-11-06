The suspect in the robbery of Save-on-Foods in Whitehorse is described as Caucasian, in his early 20s, about 5'9" tall with a thin, fit build. (RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP are investigating a robbery at a local grocery store over the weekend.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP received a report of a robbery at Save-on-Foods.

"It was reported that a male had entered the store through the employee entrance just before 11:20 a.m. and had taken money from the cash office," says an RCMP news release.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his early 20s, about 5'9" tall with a thin, fit build.

During the robbery he was wearing a black jacket, sunglasses, black backpack and black running shoes. The lower half of his face was covered by a mask or scarf.

Whitehorse RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact police at (867) 667-5555.