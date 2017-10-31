The community government of Whati wants its residents to keep their dogs tied up, especially on Halloween when there will be trick or treaters wandering the streets.

The community has experienced recent problems with dogs roaming free, which is a safety concern.

In September, one person was bitten by a dog and four dogs were put down — two that were strays and two that had homes — according to Lisa Nitsiza, Whati's senior administrative officer.

Nitsiza said putting down dogs is a last resort. They'd rather give the dogs to the SPCA or talk to the owners about tying them up, she said.

The loose dogs are less of an issue with the community and more of an issue with the individual dog owners, said Nitsiza.

"It's ownership [of] the individual to take ownership of their dogs," she said.

When a dog is found roaming free, the owner is contacted to tell them to tie up their dog.

The community does not have bylaws on how to handle roaming dogs, nor does it have a bylaw officer to enforce these laws even if they did exist.

Nitsiza said that these types of problems are typical to any community.

"Like any other community, dog problems are issues. Loose dogs are always a problem."

Nitsiza said the community government is selling dog collars and chains for any who needs it.