Yellowknife RCMP thank public for help in locating missing woman
Yellowknife RCMP thank the public for their help in locating a woman reported missing on Jan. 14.
A woman reported missing on Jan. 14 has been located RCMP say.
Latest
- CBC has removed the name and photo from this story.
- Now that this person is no longer missing, their identity is no longer in the public interest.
Yellowknife RCMP thank the public for help in locating a woman reported missing on Jan. 14. Police now say the 35-year-old woman has been located.