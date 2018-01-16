Skip to Main Content
Yellowknife RCMP thank public for help in locating missing woman

Yellowknife RCMP thank the public for their help in locating a woman reported missing on Jan. 14.

A woman reported missing on Jan. 14 has been located RCMP say.

Yellowknife RCMP say a woman reported missing has been located. (CBC)

  • CBC has removed the name and photo from this story.
  • Now that this person is no longer missing, their identity is no longer in the public interest.

Yellowknife RCMP thank the public for help in locating a woman reported missing on Jan. 14. Police now say the 35-year-old woman has been located.

