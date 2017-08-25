A 26-year-old will serve a one-day sentence for threatening three RCMP officers and children in Norman Wells, N.W.T., with the judge ruling he'd served enough time in custody as the case worked through the courts.

Ricky Kelly pleaded guilty to five charges in a Yellowknife court Thursday. Those charges included uttering threats and assault, stemming from two incidents this spring.

The first happened in March. Kelly threatened to kill RCMP officers and harm their families after being arrested for being drunk in public. The second happened in May, when he terrorized a group of children as they played near the Norman Wells golf course.

In both instances, he was drunk and angry. When he threatened the children, his grandmother had just died in Fort Good Hope and he'd been unable to attend the funeral.

Kelly addressed the court during the sentencing hearing, becoming emotional as he apologized for his actions. He read two letters that he wrote, one addressed to the RCMP officers, and another to one of the children.

"I am sorry for everything I said to you. I hope it's in your heart to forgive me," Kelly said, reading from his letter to the RCMP officers.

"I'm trying to get help for my addiction problems. I'm taking the steps to get help," he said. "Everyone is encouraging me, but I have to do this for myself, I pray that someday I will show you I am a nice guy."

"I would try to undo everything that I did that day," he said, reading from the letter to the children. "I'm deeply sorry for what I said and what I did."

Judge Bernadette Schmaltz asked Kelly if he wanted to send his letters to the victims, but he said he wanted to amend them first after hearing the details read in court that he did not remember because of his drinking on those nights.

Employer will hire him back

The 85 days he spent in custody since his arrest was sufficient jail time, Schmaltz said, and is equal to the sentence she would have issued had he not spent the time in jail.

She noted Kelly's abusive childhood — he lived in 19 foster homes before turning 18 — and his history with alcohol and controlling his anger.

But the pre-sentence report and Gladue reports showed he'd been making progress. In the pre-sentence report, Kelly's employer spoke well of him and promised to hire him back.

"Rehabilitation is a dial, not a switch," Schmaltz said, "Mr. Kelly has been making progress, he went off the rails in a big way with the death of a close family member, but he knows what he needs to do."

Wrapping up the sentencing, she spoke to Kelly directly: "The harm you have done is fairly great. There is a lot of repaying that has to be done here."

In addition to the one-day sentence, Schmaltz imposed a 12-month probation period on Kelly.

He is not to have any contact with the RCMP officers he threatened while they're off duty or the children, unless the contact is established through his probation officer.