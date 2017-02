Earthquakes Canada is describing a 5.3 magnitude quake 87 kilometres east of Resolute, Nunavut, as an aftershock from last month's 5.8 magnitude earthquake in the same location.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Friday.

The quake was "lightly felt" in Resolute but no damage is expected, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Last month's earthquake struck about 90 kilometres from Resolute.