Residents have been forced out of Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., as a fire burns close to the community.

Earl Hope, who works at the community airport, was part of the evacuation on Thursday night.

"It was chaos," he told CBC Friday morning.

"Last night the fire that started on Blue Bell Mountain, it took off. The wind picked up with it and the wind was blowing right out the community ... So we decided to get everyone out.

"But everybody, when we said evacuate, everybody listened."

Hope says the wind has since died down, clearing some of the smoke.

On Sept. 1, the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said the fire covered 2,500 hectares and was burning 20 kilometres southwest of Nahanni Butte.

Hope says he believes it's about five kilometres from the community now.

ENR has been watching the fire near Nahanni Butte for some time. In late August it had helicopters monitoring the fire, which one band councillor told the CBC had been smouldering in the mountains for days.

"They should've shut this fire off when it first started. It was just a small one and now it's out of control," said Hope.

"More could've been done."

The department said last week extreme temperatures and low humidity were expected in the Dehcho region before returning to more seasonal weather.

About 10 people are still in Nahanni Butte keeping an eye on the community. Nahanni Butte, with a population of less than 100, is on the shores of the South Nahanni River.