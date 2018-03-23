The reindeer crossing during Inuvik's Muskrat Jamboree has been a tradition since 2002 — but this year, it's going to look slightly different.

It's the first year without the ice road and the new Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk Highway does not give vehicles as much space to park, said Lloyd Binder, the manager of Canadian Reindeer, which looks after the herd.

"This year, the highway is a lot narrow and there is really no safe places to park," said Binder.

The reindeer were led every year to cross the winter road on their way to their summer calving grounds at Richard's Island.

FROM 2015 | Tuktoyaktuk reindeer crossing marks 80th year

Confusion over closing the highway

On Wednesday, Binder had said the the highway wasn't going to be shut down. He said his team would gather the herd to walk near the highway so drivers passing by would be able to see them, but people wouldn't be able to park their cars to watch.

But when CBC News spoke to the territory's Department of Infrastructure Thursday, there seemed to be a change of plans.

Merle Carpenter, the regional superintendent in the Beaufort Delta region, said he received a phone call from Binder after Binder spoke to CBC.

Carpenter said that he still needs to meet with Binder to confirm details, but the department plans to shut down the section of the highway the reindeer will walk by.

He confirmed people will be able to park and get out to watch the herd, despite the highway being more narrow than the previous winter road.

The reindeer cross every year on their way to their summer calving grounds at Richard's Island. (David Thurton/CBC)

"The reindeer can walk by [and] vehicles can park and get a good viewing," said Carpenter.

"It's no trouble really. It's providing a service to the community and having a great weekend. And the reindeer walking by the highway is certainly part of the Jamboree weekend."

But there will still be one major change.

Binder said the reindeer won't be crossing the highway, and will instead stay on one side of it.

Although visitors will still be able to see the reindeer "it won't be anything like previous years," he said.

'This year the highway is a lot narrow and there is really no safe places to park along the string of vehicles,' said Lloyd Binder, manager of the Canadian Reindeer. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Binder said he's hopeful that in future years, he and the Department of Infrastructure can figure out a plan that will allow the reindeer to cross the road.

The viewing is expected to happen near Jimmy Lakes, which about 50 kilometres outside Inuvik, between noon and 1 p.m. Sunday.