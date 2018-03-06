City of Regina crews will begin plowing residential roads on Thursday unless a substantial amount of snow falls and prevents it.

However, even without more snow, it will take workers about two weeks to finish clearing those neighbourhoods.

Snow routes came into effect 6 a.m. CST Tuesday morning on portions of Victoria Avenue, Winnipeg Street and College Avenue.

Warren said parking enforcement will be patrolling the streets and issuing $120 tickets for those who don't comply with the 24-hour parking ban.

The streets are cleared based on a priority system. As of Tuesday morning, the city had plowed 50 per cent of category one roads and 26 per cent of category two.

Overall, the cleanup effort typically takes 10 business days, according to city manager of winter maintenance Chris Warren.

"We've got all our equipment on the streets and our guys are working around the clock, and we will continue to do so until we clean up this mess," Warren said.

There is no parking on the route during the 24-hour ban. Locations are easily identified by blue signs with a white snowflake. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

The nearly 30 centimetres of recent snowfall continues to trouble pedestrians and drivers, and it surpassed the norm of what crews typically deal with, Warren said.

He said the substantial amount of snow doesn't deter the city from its mandate of clearing the major roadways.

"There's obviously a process in place — if somebody's not happy, if they end up getting a ticket — where they can appeal it," he said.

But Warren said he doesn't think it will be too difficult for people to get off the road.

"We're pretty confident that the majority of people will be able to get out and get their cars moved," he said.

Regina residents have also taken to social media, including the city's official Facebook page, to express their frustrations about receiving parking tickets on Monday.

CBC has contacted the city with questions about these concerns but a spokesperson for the city said it's unlikely a response will be given before Tuesday afternoon.

Warren said the city is up "against the clock" as they try to get the snow removed, while also working to get the catch basins ready for the melt.

A systematic alley plow is also underway. The goal is to stay ahead of the recycling and garbage pickup schedules to avoid disruptions in the service, Warren said. He added that the city clears its sidewalks and streets per its winter maintenance policy.

The city has brought in 14 contractor graders as well as four contractor loaders to help.

Warren said that the city typically has workers operating 45 pieces of equipment during a systematic plow.

Furthermore, about one-third of those workers are on overtime.

"We would just ask the public to have some patience," said Warren.