Worries loom for Yukon family based below proposed mine site

The odds of a mineral deposit targeted for exploration turning into a new mine may be one in a thousand, but those odds are no comfort to a Yukon family with a camp down the Annie Lake Road not far from Carcross.

The Burns family has traplines in the area and the camp also serves as a place to gather for fishing and to watch sheep on the mountains which form the property's backyard.

For about three weeks this summer they may see more than sheep in the area. Apex Resources has applied for a permit to start work on its Red Ridge mineral property. A road that would carry related traffic passes right by the Burns camp.

Red Ridge is one of the company's two gold and silver exploration projects in the region. Good results from this summer's ground work could mean a drilling program in years to come.

Although the Red Ridge project is not directly visible from the Burns camp, out-of-sight is not out-of-mind for Steven Brown, a nephew in the Burns family.

"Whatever starts on top of that hill is going to come down on us," Brown said, speaking with a visitor to the camp.

Brown said he's been coming to the Burns camp for as long as he can remember. It's hard for him to consider any potential gold and silver mining operation on the mountain above, or near its base.

Part of the Burns family camp down Annie Lake Road with a mountain view. Near the base of the mountain is the Red Ridge exploration project. (Meagan Deuling/CBC)

Staying out of backyards

For its part, Aurora Geosciences Limited — the company contracted by Apex Resources to undertake this summer's exploration work — says it's working to accommodate the concerns raised by the Burns family and other land users in the area.

"We'll be staying, essentially, out of people's backyards," said Carl Schulze, a senior project manager with the company.

As evidence of this, Schulze pointed to the decision to move a proposed helicopter staging zone to a location further from area properties.

But he says it's very early days when it comes to talking about mining Red Ridge.

If and when the time comes for a discussion about the merits of the project, he said the developers will support their own interests by tieing them to economic benefits in the Carcross area. Those benefits could include business partnerships with the Carcross Tagish First Nation, local business development and local employment.

Schulze said that if this summer's surveying and prospecting justifies a future drilling program, the Burns family trapline will be respected.

"We'd stay away from the actual trapline."

The mining industry today is not the one of 40 or 50 years ago, Schulze added.

"There's a very strongly enforced permitting assessment and regulatory regime in place," he said.

This is small comfort for Russell Burns. He maintains the family trapline up the mountain in the winter. He says whatever happens on the mountain will affect his family's way of life, and he won't roll over for that.

"We got respect and we got knowledge, we got wisdom and understanding from our elders. We're going to use that, we're not going to back down from that."