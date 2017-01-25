An American non-profit organization is partnering with several Canadian Indigenous communities — including Lutsel K'e, N.W.T. — to record and document songbirds in their respective territories.

The project, called the Boreal Songbird Initiative and led by scientists based in Seattle, WA, is also underway in the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi in central Quebec and the Poplar River First Nation in Manitoba. It involves the use of recorders to identify each species of bird in the region and estimate its abundance there.

The recordings will also be archived for future recordings to be compared against.

Local residents chose where to install the waterproof audio recorders in the summer of 2016. The devices are battery powered and were programmed to autonomously record during dusk and dawn — an active time for songbirds.

"The first reason we are doing it is to try to get more baseline information of what's there," says Jeff Wells, the science and policy director for the initiative.

"Having more detailed information can be helpful in managing those places."

'The first reason we are doing it is to try to get more baseline information of what’s there,' says Jeff Wells, science and policy director for the Boreal Songbird Initiative. (submitted by Jeff Wells)

Wells hopes the initiative will raise awareness about the importance of protecting the boreal forest. He estimates one to three billion birds breed in the area stretching from Alaska to Newfoundland each year. Those birds migrate south to the United States, Mexico and even as far as South America.

He also hopes to capture some of the songs of Canada's endangered birds and better identify their ranges.

"I expect that as we really go into more detail with all of these [recordings] we are going to start finding some complete surprises of birds that we didn't think were up there," Wells said.

"I am still listening to ones from last year. Pretty much every day I listen to at least some of them. It's just great to be transported daily back to Lutsel K'e," Wells said.

Denenize Basil installs an autonomous songbird recorder on a tree near Lutsel K'e, NWT. (submitted by Jeff Wells )

Denenize Basil helped install the recorders in the Lutsel K'e area as a member of Ni Hat'ni Dene Rangers, a land stewardship group.

Basil, who studies renewable energy at Yukon College, has spent about four years as a crew member.

The recordings were made in and around the area of the proposed Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve.

"I think it's really important now that the community is going forward with co-managing the Thaidene Nene park… to record and keep track of what birds are in the area," Basil said.

"I think it is very important that we have our own First Nations members doing work like this."

Basil is excited to return to Lutsel K'e and work on the project again next year.

He is also hopeful the recordings might identify a mysterious bird he saw once growing up in the area.

"It was the size of an eagle with a shorter neck, and it was like a reflective shiny dark green," Basil said.