A record number of climbers attempted to climb Canada's highest peak this year.
Fifty-four people grouped into 16 expeditions set out to summit Yukon's Mount Logan (5,959 metres) in 2017. Craig MacKinnon, a resource conservation officer for Kluane National Park and Reserve, says the annual average over the past 40 years has been 25 people in seven expeditions.
"I think there's an increased interest in mountain climbing in Canada's national parks," MacKinnon said.
He attributes this to Canada 150 celebrations creating awareness and interest in national parks. The word is also out that Mount Logan is quieter than some other mountains, like Denali in Alaska, MacKinnon said.
With the record number of climbers came a record number of high altitude rescues. There were three rescues in 2017, compared to the average of one rescue every second year. A high altitude rescue is anything above 12,000 feet (3,657 metres), according to MacKinnon.
"In my history this is the most high altitude rescues, on Mount Logan, in any one year," MacKinnon said.
An earthquake in May accounted for one of those rescues. MacKinnon says the other two were due to weather and injuries.
-
Climber stranded on Canada's highest mountain after Monday earthquakes in Yukon
-
New technology like Spot devices make it easier for rescuers to communicate with and find stranded climbers, MacKinnon said. The prevalence of the technology, he said, may give would-be climbers confidence to attempt more difficult peaks like Mount Logan.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.