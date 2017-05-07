The breakup of the Yukon River, bears coming out of hibernation and diehard hockey fans highlight our feature on the best reader-submitted photos from the week.

Take a look at the rest of the best shots from across the North.

Wes Larson framed up this shot of the sun doing its work on the last of the Yukon River ice near the fish ladder. (Submitted by Wes Larson)

They only come out at night! Adrien-Carol Amirault sent us this shot of her son, Jean Luc, enjoying the spring weather on Yellowknife's Back Bay as the sun was setting. (Submitted by Adrien-Carol Amirault)

Joyce Caley and Diana McCready hold the official clock that recorded the time of breakup in Dawson City, Yukon, May 3, 2017 - 10:04 a.m. (Submitted by Claus Vogel)

'Oh how I miss this place,' writes Tanner Bentley, who shared this beautiful overhead shot of Pangnirtung, Nunavut. The North: it gets in your blood, and it never lets go. (Submitted by Tanner Bentley)

Beautiful sunrise, in black and white. Kristian Binder sent us this shot from Inuvik, N.W.T. (Submitted by Kristian Binder)

After a winter hibernation, bears across the North are waking up. Here's an amazing shot of three on the Fort Smith highway, taken by 15-year-old Darien Comin. (Submitted by Darien Comin)

Out for a weekend hunt - Dallas Thom sent us this fantastic shot while out goose hunting Saturday at the winter crossing in Fort Providence, N.W.T. (Submitted by Dallas Thom)