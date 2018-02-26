The Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place in Whitehorse.
At just after 12:30 am on Monday, police and paramedics were called the Skyline apartment buildings on Lewes Boulevard, an officer confirmed to CBC News.
Police report a 25-year-old woman had been assaulted, requiring medical attention. They are not releasing the woman's name at this time.
Police say the woman died as a result of her injuries, and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The Yukon Coroner's Service is assisting in the case.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place at Vancouver General Hospital on Tuesday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.