The Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place in Whitehorse.



At just after 12:30 am on Monday, police and paramedics were called the Skyline apartment buildings on Lewes Boulevard, an officer confirmed to CBC News.

Police report a 25-year-old woman had been assaulted, requiring medical attention. They are not releasing the woman's name at this time.



Police say the woman died as a result of her injuries, and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The Yukon Coroner's Service is assisting in the case.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place at Vancouver General Hospital on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.