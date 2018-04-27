RCMP ask for information in Whitehorse hit and run

Whitehorse RCMP are looking for witnesses to a hit and run reported to have happened Thursday in the parking lot of the old SuperValu grocery store on 2nd Avenue.

Police responded to the call around 11:20 a.m.

A 46-year-old man had been pushed to the ground by another man and was then run over by a vehicle, according to an RCMP news release.

The driver is described as an elderly Caucasian man with grey hair who did not stay at the scene.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a green, older model Jeep Cherokee SUV, according to RCMP.

The vehicle is possibly from the 1990s and had mud and dirt on it.

Police say the injured man was treated at the Whitehorse General Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP.