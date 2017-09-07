Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a suspicious person who reportedly approached children in the Rat Lake area Wednesday.

According to a news release, RCMP officers made patrols in the Rat Lake area Wednesday evening, in an attempt to gather definitive information.

Unverified reports from local residents and business owners on social media say police were seeking information about a man walking a dog who was attempting to entice children to come with him.

In the release, RCMP reminded parents to "be thorough in educating their children with regards to the dangers of speaking to strangers and to immediately report suspicious activity."

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them at (867) 669-1111, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.