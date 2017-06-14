One man is in custody following a stand-off in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, that ended peacefully.

The man had been barricaded in a home in the community and discharged a number of rounds, according to an RCMP news release around 3 p.m.

Staff Sgt. Mark Crowther confirmed around 5:30 p.m. that the incident was over following a negotiation.

Police "had communications with the individual," Crowther said earlier.

A school lockdown had also been put in place, and RCMP had asked people in the community to limit their use of social media "unless absolutely necessary."