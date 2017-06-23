Yellowknife RCMP seized a large amount of alcohol at a local airline terminal last week that was destined for a restricted N.W.T. community.

On June 17, officials at North-Wright Airways alerted police that they had found alcohol in two shipments bound for Deline, according to an RCMP news release.

There are restrictions on how much alcohol people are allowed to bring to Deline.

"North-Wright Airways also turned over to RCMP other alcohol that was seized from previous shipments that were also destined to Deline," the statement said.

In all, RCMP seized more than 30 bottles of vodka, 36 cans of beer, 12 cans of mixed spirits, a bottle of wine, a bottle of rum and a bottle of whisky.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid at this time.