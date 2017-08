Whitehorse RCMP arrested 25-year-old Philip Tyler Reid on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping this afternoon after earlier releasing a request for the public's help in finding him. (RCMP)

The Whitehorse RCMP have arrested 25-year-old Philip Tyler Reid, wanted on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping.

They say the charges are related to an incident that happened on Thursday in Whitehorse.

The police issued a release earlier this afternoon asking for the public's help in finding Reid.