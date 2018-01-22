The RCMP has responded to complaints by frustrated Northerners who have spoken out against the treatment they say they have received from some dispatchers working at the Operational Communications Centre (OCC) in Yellowknife.

They said they're fed up with delays when calling dispatch during violent situations, and rudeness or what they feel is a lack of understanding about the nature of small communities.

On Friday, RCMP Insp. Peter Pilgrim said he would not talk about specific allegations, but added that the public's perception is likely based on a misunderstanding.

"We want the public to know that we take every call seriously," Pilgrim said. He's the officer in charge of the dispatch centre.

Dispatchers have to ask the five Ws — the who, what, where, when and weapons — to measure risks to officers and public safety, he said.

"Because they're asking those important questions, and [in a] very stressful time for the person that's calling us, they have to ask those and they may come across as rude."

Additionally, those questions are asked because the dispatch centre doesn't have an automatic phone number or location display, Pilgrim said.

When asked about delays, he said police could already be on their way while the call continues.

"While the operator is asking these questions, the officers may already be en route."

Pilgrim said they are using fridge magnets to educate people about what they might be asked should they have to call dispatch.

The Northwest Territories RCMP are distributing magnets within communities, with the aim of educating people about what questions to prepare for should they need to call dispatch. (Submitted by Northwest Territories RCMP)

Communications centre understaffed

As of October 2017, the vacancy rate for the N.W.T.'s Operational Communications Centre was 36 per cent. Pilgrim said the number has improved, but would not say what the current vacancy rate is.

"Any number or stat that you receive is just a snapshot in time. It's not static," he said, adding that the rate doesn't include people in training, or those in relief and leave positions.

The dispatch centre in Yellowknife handles all police-related calls for the entire territory.

Pilgrim said the centre is always in a state of recruitment.

They are working to develop an application process that can be done offline, so it's more accessible to communities with limited internet service, Pilgrim said.

How to follow up after a call

Pilgrim said anyone who has had a negative experience with a dispatcher should file a complaint.

People can file the complaint with their local detachment. Alternatively, they can call the dispatch centre back and ask to speak with the watch commander or the supervisor.

They should be ready to share the details of the situation, including the date, time and any other relevant information.

"Every call we receive like that is taken seriously," Pilgrim said.

"We want to work with our local communities. We want to build on our skills with the language, and we want the community involvement."