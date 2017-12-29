The Hay River RCMP and the N.W.T. RCMP Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a "suspicious sudden death" in the Hay River area.

On Dec. 28 police say they responded to the report of a vehicle found on the side of an access road, known locally as the "Wilderness Lodge Road," in the Sandy Creek area near Hay River.

Police say a deceased male was found during their response. They are not revealing the age or identity of the deceased.

RCMP say the area is believed to be a popular spot for northern lights viewing. They ask anyone who may have been in the area between the evening of Dec. 26 and the morning of Dec. 28 to contact them.

"If you were in the area ... please call the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111. No detail, or observation, may be too small when we are in the beginning stages of this investigation, so we need to hear from anyone who was in the area," RCMP say.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on "submit a web tip") or text: nwtnutips to 274637.