RCMP in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, are investigating a fire that burned a warehouse to the ground early Friday morning.

Police responded to the fire around 4 a.m. They believe arson to be the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

"The damage was complete. Both the structure and the contents were completely destroyed," said Cpl. Henry Coman with the Nunavut RCMP.

The building is owned by High Arctic Enterprises. Several new mattresses, dry goods, and furniture just off the sealift were destroyed, according to Coman.

He says police believe no one was in the building at the time.

Last month, the community lost two uninhabited homes to fires that RCMP deemed suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local RCMP. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or texting 'NWTNUTIPS' plus your message to 274637(CRIMES).