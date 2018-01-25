RCMP officers who were the first on the grisly scene of a deadly attack in Yellowknife testified in court Wednesday about what they saw.

It was the third day of the trial of Kevin Mantla, who is accused of murdering Elvis Lafferty and injuring Lafferty's partner, who is also Mantla's ex-girlfriend. The couple was attacked at their Lanky Court apartment almost two and a half years ago.

Mantla is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

CBC is not identifying Lafferty's partner because she has children which could be further traumatized by coverage of the trial.

Officers said they were called to the scene after midnight on the morning of Sept. 28, 2015.

Cstl. Greg Fracassi described seeing the woman laying on her back in the front doorway. He said there was blood all around her, she was holding her chest and had severe cuts on her arm.

Her young son was watching television about two and a half meters away.

The officers said they found Lafferty laying face down and shirtless in a bedroom. They say they handcuffed him for safety reasons before realizing he was unconscious.

Fracassi said Lafferty had stab wounds by his left armpit and right shoulder.

Lafferty was taken outside on stretcher through the window because of the hallway in the apartment was too narrow.

Officers located the woman's two other children, who were with Lafferty's parents in the neighbouring apartment.

Corp. Sally MacKinnon testified that Lafferty's mother said she saw Kevin Mantla leaving the apartment with a long black butcher knife.

Both Lafferty and his partner were taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital — where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Edmonton where she underwent surgeries to repair deep lacerations to her arm and received treatment for stab wounds in her abdomen.

The trial continues Thursday.