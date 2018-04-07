RCMP officer dies near Kugluktuk, Nunavut after snowmobile accident

RCMP in Kugluktuk are investigating the death of one of their own after a snowmobile accident.

At around 1:30 p.m. MT Friday, RCMP were alerted to a snowmobile accident outside Kugluktuk, Nunavut, about 600 kilometres north of Yellowknife. The accident happened near an area called Bloody Falls, in Kugluk Territorial Park.

According to RCMP Insp. Mark Crowther, the officer was off duty at the time of the crash.

Iqaluit RCMP are sending additional resources to help with the investigation. The Office of the Chief Coroner is also assisting.

Crowther said in a media release more information will be provided as it becomes known.