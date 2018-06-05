N.W.T. RCMP secure conviction for online child luring in remote community

Northwest Territories police are warning parents and guardians about the importance of internet safety for children after a recent conviction for child luring in the territory.

According to a news release issued Tuesday morning, RCMP began an investigation in January of 2017, identifying a youth from a remote Northern community as a victim. Any information that could identify the victim is protected by a publication ban.

An adult was arrested and convicted on May 30 in territorial court on the charge of luring a child by means of telecommunication. The accused was sentenced to nine months in jail.

"We want any potential victims to know that if they believe they are being exploited, they can come forward and we can investigate the file thoroughly," said RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon in the release.

In the release, police are asking the public to remind children that people they talk to online aren't always who they say they are, and to teach children to alert their parents and report to police anyone who talks to them sexually, sends them nude photos or videos, asks for sexual images or videos, or asks to meet offline in person.