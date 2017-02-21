RCMP are involved in a search for a hunter missing near MacKay Lake, N.W.T.

He'd been out hunting on Murdock Lake, east of MacKay Lake on the Gahcho Kue ice road, approximately 150-kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, according to RCMP.

He became separated from his hunting companions and caught in a blizzard shortly after noon Monday and has not been seen since.

The 65-year-old has been identified by his family as Joe Black from Behchoko.

Black was last seen on a blue Polaris snowmobile, though RCMP have not provided a description on what he was wearing.

Community resources and private organizations are assisting RCMP in the search, with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre deploying a RCAF C-130 Hercules aircraft to assist in the effort.