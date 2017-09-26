Iqaluit RCMP continue to investigate the disappearance of Lucassie Etungat more than one year ago.

They're asking the public to come forward with any information that might help locate Etungat, who has not been seen since June 29, 2016, and was reported missing on Sept. 1, 2016.

Police describe Etungat as a well-known carver originally from Cape Dorset who has also lived in Kimmirut and most recently in Iqaluit.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Iqaluit RCMP at (867) 979-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).