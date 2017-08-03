RCMP in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, say they responded to a report of domestic violence in the community this week and were "greeted by [a] loaded firearm."

The incident happened at a home on Tuesday, RCMP said in a news release.

"Upon the officer's arrival they were greeted by the female resident pointing a firearm at their vehicle."

The officers were able to resolve the situation peacefully without any injuries. RCMP secured the gun, and found that it was loaded.

A 36-year-old woman has now been released from custody. RCMP say she will face charges for pointing a firearm in court in Pond Inlet on Sept. 18.

"This could have ended much differently had it not been for the vigilant efforts of our members," said RCMP Insp. Jeff Asmundson in the news release.

There have been a number of violent and tragic incidents in the community of about 1,600 recently.

Just last week, RCMP were involved in a lengthy standoff that culminated in the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

On July 1, a 43-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Pond Inlet. A 20-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving causing death.

Days later, RCMP charged a 25-year-old man with second-degree murder after a woman was killed near the community.

In March, a 20-year-old man, who police say was suicidal, was shot and killed by RCMP after he was seen with a firearm at the Pond Inlet cemetery.