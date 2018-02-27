Five people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in Iqaluit over the weekend.

Earlier this month Nunavut RCMP began an investigation of drugs being sold outside local grocery stores. Police say that as a result of the investigation four men and one woman were arrested.

Police say they found marijuana and cash. One of the men had 20 methamphetamine pills.

That man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, while the others were charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Their first court appearance is scheduled for May 24 in Iqaluit.