Northwest Territories RCMP are investigating a death in Lutselk'e, N.W.T., a small fly-in community of approximately 300 people, 190 kilometres east of Yellowknife.

The N.W.T. coroner's office is assisting the investigation.

Police spokesperson Marie York-Condon says RCMP responded to the report of a sudden death on Tuesday.

"The investigation into the death is in its infancy, and no details can be released at this time," she said.