Police have confirmed the identities of two women found dead in Whitehorse and say the case is considered a double homicide.

RCMP officers found Wendy Margaret Carlick, 51, and Sarah Macintosh, 53, at a residence in the McIntyre subdivision on April 19.

Police say both women lived in Whitehorse and Macintosh was a member of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

A sacred fire was lit at the baseball diamond in the McIntyre subdivision to give people a place to grieve.

Whitehorse RCMP say both deaths are being treated as homicides, but they do not consider public at risk. Supports are available for Kwanlin Dün citizens and family members of the women. Anyone in need of counselling may call 867-336-0854.